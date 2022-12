HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County deputy was involved in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Lt. Eric Paymon was traveling west on Highway 18 at Springridge Road when his vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.

Paymon was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with injuries.

The cause of the accident appears to be weather-related, according to Jones.