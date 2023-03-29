SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Home Depot Foundation announced their commitment to offer up to $200,000 to the communities that were affected by Friday’s devastating tornadoes.

The funds will support immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery efforts in communities impacted by the devastating tornado outbreak across Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.

The Foundation’s nonprofit partners set up operations to provide immediate support to many of the affected areas.

American Red Cross is providing shelter and distributing meals, while Convoy of Hope and Operation Blessing are delivering disaster relief and hygiene kits, water, meals and more. Team Rubicon, Inspiritus and ToolBank Disaster Services are supporting cleanup efforts, and World Central Kitchen is working with food trucks and local restaurants to prepare and distribute meals.

Sean Vissar, manager of Programs & Partnerships for The Home Depot Foundation, said the supplies include tools needed to help support through the recovery process.

“There are so many individuals that are impacted by disasters daily. We just want to provide the support fast because there is hope,” said Vissar. “We just want to let them know they’re not alone.”

In Monroe County, Mississippi, Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, is working with first responders and local organizations to distribute essentials and help with debris removal. Dozens more associates will travel to the area in the coming days to help with cleanup and immediate needs.

“We are incredibly fortunate to help these communities and its prior to our dedication from our associates,” said Vissar. “Our hearts goes out to everyone who is in need.”

Team Depot will be in Rolling Fork next week.