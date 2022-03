FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Town of Flora received storm damage following severe weather on Tuesday, March 22.

Hometown Hardware was one of the local businesses that experienced damage. Pieces of tin frames were ripped from the building and toppled on the ground.

Storm damage at Hometown Hardware

Storm damage at Hometown Hardware

Storm damage at Hometown Hardware

Storm damage at Hometown Hardware

Storm damage at Hometown Hardware

Storm damage at Hometown Hardware

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.