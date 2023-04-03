JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) approved a waiver allowing residents in select Mississippi counties to use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to purchase hot foods.

According to Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) officials, the waiver has been granted for counties based on the extended power outages and property damage incurred due to the March 24 tornadoes.

FNS granted approval for SNAP recipients in Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Monroe, Montgomery, Sharkey, Sunflower, Washington, and Yazoo counties to use their EBT card to purchase hot foods through April 28, 2023.

Normal SNAP rules prevent Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card holders from using SNAP benefits to purchase hot foods and hot food products prepared for immediate consumption.

According to MDHS officials, FNS has notified SNAP authorized retailers in the above counties of this special provision.