STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Managers of forestland that was damaged or destroyed during the March 24 tornado outbreak in Mississippi now face questions about the short- and long-term future of their property.

Timber loss was recorded in six of the state’s counties after aerial surveys conducted by the Mississippi Forestry Commission estimated more than $13 million in losses on 23,155 acres, of which 9,281 acres were on nonindustrial private forestland. Storms also battered Enviva’s wood pellet production plant in Amory, suspending operations there.

“Damage from this round of tornadoes definitely seems to be greater than anything I’ve worked in north Mississippi in the last decade,” said Brady Self, an associate Extension professor of forestry with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service. “From what I’ve seen, a lot of the timber downed in these storms is a total loss. Adding to the mix, we already had a multiyear surplus of timber supply that people were having trouble harvesting.”

The two counties suffering the most timber value loss were Monroe County with nearly $6.1 million and Carroll County at nearly $5.5 million.

Many of the questions Self and other MSU Extension timber specialists are asked after tornadoes involve potential federal assistance, tree health and determining what can be salvaged.

“Just because downed timber looks sound does not mean it actually is,” he said. “Depending on multiple factors, downed wood may be perfectly fine, or it may be completely worthless due to factors such as ring shake (internal cracking due to bending), splitting, location of breakage and other factors like drying and insect and fungal damage as time goes on.”

Mississippi state forester Russell Bozeman said that, in many of the storm-damaged areas, forest industry analysis data show a high growth-to-drain ratio, meaning that more timber is being grown than harvested.

Landowners with profitable timber for a logger to salvage can ask around for contact information for any local logging contractors, or they can call the Mississippi Forestry Association for a list of contractors who might be able to help.