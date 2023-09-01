JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – There are some changes coming for how people in Jasper County can apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance.

The current disaster recovery center, located at Louin City Hall, will permanently close on Saturday, September 2 at 5:00 p.m. Those who still need to apply for assistance are asked to do so before the center closes.

If you are unable to do so, a mobile unit will open on Tuesday, September 5 at 8:00 a.m. at 37 West 8th Avenue in Bay Springs across from the Jasper County Justice Court.

Those who have applied for assistance should also be aware of scammers. Con artists may try to steal your information by claiming to be a FEMA housing inspector. FEMA will never ask for a payment, social security number or banking information.

“There are people that will come to your home and will misrepresent FEMA. They will literally knock at your door, and tell you that they are with FEMA. There are people that will pretend to be a victim of the disasters, and they will try to get your information. And then if they’re asking you for this information, pretending to be FEMA, once they get the information, they’ll then turn around, utilize that information and pretend to you and submit an application for themselves,” said La-Tanga Hopes, FEMA communications director.

You can verify a FEMA housing inspector by asking them for your nine digit application number. Any scams should be reported to FEMA directly or the Attorney General’s Office.