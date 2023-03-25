JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple organizations are helping to get donations to those affected by the severe storms that swept across Mississippi on Friday, March 24.

Every Goodwill Donation Center in Mississippi will be accepting donations for storm victims until Friday, March 31. The following items are being requested:

Canned foods

Baby diapers and wipes

Toiletries

Paper towels

Tissues

Toilet paper

Bottled water

The City of Gluckstadt is also accepting donations at City Hall. The following items are being requested for storm victims:

Water

Manual can openers

Plastic food containers

Zip-lock bags

Baby supplies (formula, diapers, wipes)

Personal care

Toothbrush/toothpaste

Comb/brush

Deodorant

Pet food

Pet carriers

Leashes/collars

Cleaning supplies

Laundry detergent

Dish soap

Rubber and work gloves

Tarps

5-gallon buckets

Rakes, shovels, brooms

Trash cans

Batteries, flashlights

Duct tape

Sunscreen

Rain ponchos

Blankets

Generators

Grills

Hand tools, screwdrivers, saws

Additionally, Comeback Coolers is working to get supplies to those in need. Donations can be dropped off at OS Lumber & Supply at 1611 Government Street in Ocean Springs until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

The company will also accept donations from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at StorageMax Germantown at 358 Church Road in Madison on Sunday, March 26.

Monetary donations can be made to verified fundraisers through GoFundMe’s centralized hub.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced shelter locations for those affected by the storms.