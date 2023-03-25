JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple organizations are helping to get donations to those affected by the severe storms that swept across Mississippi on Friday, March 24.
Every Goodwill Donation Center in Mississippi will be accepting donations for storm victims until Friday, March 31. The following items are being requested:
- Canned foods
- Baby diapers and wipes
- Toiletries
- Paper towels
- Tissues
- Toilet paper
- Bottled water
The City of Gluckstadt is also accepting donations at City Hall. The following items are being requested for storm victims:
- Water
- Manual can openers
- Plastic food containers
- Zip-lock bags
- Baby supplies (formula, diapers, wipes)
- Personal care
- Toothbrush/toothpaste
- Comb/brush
- Deodorant
- Pet food
- Pet carriers
- Leashes/collars
- Cleaning supplies
- Laundry detergent
- Dish soap
- Rubber and work gloves
- Tarps
- 5-gallon buckets
- Rakes, shovels, brooms
- Trash cans
- Batteries, flashlights
- Duct tape
- Sunscreen
- Rain ponchos
- Blankets
- Generators
- Grills
- Hand tools, screwdrivers, saws
Additionally, Comeback Coolers is working to get supplies to those in need. Donations can be dropped off at OS Lumber & Supply at 1611 Government Street in Ocean Springs until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.
The company will also accept donations from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at StorageMax Germantown at 358 Church Road in Madison on Sunday, March 26.
Monetary donations can be made to verified fundraisers through GoFundMe’s centralized hub.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced shelter locations for those affected by the storms.