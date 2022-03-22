JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In Mississippi, severe weather is a concern almost year-round. With severe weather expected during the spring, leaders with Drive Safe MS said the best way to stay safe on the roads is to have a plan.

Tornadoes:

If you are in a car, do not try to outrun a tornado. Take shelter in a sturdy building nearby. If none is available, get out of the car and get into the lowest part of the ground, such as a ditch. Never take shelter under highway overpasses. Many are not constructed properly to provide adequate shelter, especially as the wind speeds increase as the tornado passes over.

Damaging Winds:

If you are on the road and encounter high winds during a thunderstorm, it is safest to find shelter inside a building, house or some kind of sturdy structure.

Flash Flooding:

Never drive through a flooded area, as the road bed may be washed away and you may not know how deep the water is. If you encounter a flooded road, turn around, don’t drown. The rising water may engulf the vehicle and the occupants inside. Do not camp or park your vehicle along streams or creeks during threatening conditions.

Hail:

If you are driving and encounter hail, you should find shelter for you and your car or find shelter inside a sturdy structure.

Lighting:

If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are not safe. If you are in an all-metal vehicle, it is best to stay there with the windows rolled up. The metal frame protects you from lightning.