HOUSTON (KIAH) – Tuesday’s severe thunderstorms left many streets underwater with undrivable conditions. Making it nearly impossible for vehicles to drive on the roadways.

Traffic on many highways and streets was at a standstill. Many cars had flashers on and were not able to drive their cars any further without the possibility of being stuck or ruining their car.

If your car was towed here’s how to find it…

You can Google TranStar Houston. Then scroll down. There, you’ll see “find my towed vehicle” and click that. Put in your information. Then it should pull up the location on where you can find your car.

Throughout the night, tow trucks will come through and pick up abandoned and in-operable cars left on the side of the road due to severe flooding.

For future storms, you can sign-up for weather alerts on the Harris County Warning System website.