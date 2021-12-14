LIVE NOW: Nexstar relief drive to help tornado victims

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — After devastating tornadoes left dozens of people dead and thousands more picking up the pieces in five different states over the weekend, many across the country were looking for ways to help.

At least 74 people were killed by the tornado outbreak in Kentucky, and at least 14 are dead in four other states: Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri. But Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday it could take days to tally a final death toll because of the sheer devastation the storms left behind.

The American Red Cross has been on the ground for several days now, assisting families that were impacted by the storms. Relief efforts started over the weekend.

Nexstar Media has teamed up with the Red Cross in those relief and recovery efforts, and has started a fundraiser to help those affected by the tornadoes. Donations can be made now online. Donation amounts begin as low as $10.

Nexstar is hosting a digital fundraising stream Tuesday morning to help those in need. WFLA’s J.B. Biunno and WKRN’s Laura Schweizer will host the stream and be joined by NewsNation’s Brian Entin, WKRN’s Danielle Breezy, WEHT’s Ryan Witry and more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.