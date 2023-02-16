JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If there is a chance of severe weather in Mississippi, it’s important to know your safe place.

Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) advised Mississippians to locate to the following safe places during tornadoes:

Move to your storm shelter or basement and bring your emergency supply kit

If you do not have a basement of storm shelter, move into an interior room with no windows, such as a bathroom, hallway, or staircase.

The following places are not safe places to be located during a tornado:

Top floors rooms do not protect you

No place outside is safe from a tornado

Exterior rooms and rooms with windows do not protect you

MEMA also suggested Mississippians to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and have a plan to get into your safe place if a warning is issued.