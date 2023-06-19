Entergy trucks parked next to each other (Source: Entergy)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Jackson-metro area still deals with the aftermath of intense storms over the last week, some services allow homeowners to stay on top of their power and utility issues.

Entergy.com

Entergy allows Mississippians to view maps of their grids in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas. It shows where the power is on, damage to service areas, and projected weather patterns within their coverage area.

MississippiPower.com

Mississippi Power, whose service area covers about a quarter of the state, covers customers from Bouge Chitto to Biloxi. Its power outage map is just as large and has similar functionality as Entergy’s website.

PowerOutage.us

PowerOutage.us collects live power outage data from utility companies in the United States. Considering that several companies -Entergy, Mississippi Power, etc.- provide power to Mississippians, it allows customers in Mississippi and across the country to look at a comprehensive source of power outage information. It has power outage information from 140,000,000 utility customers in the United States, or 44% of the U.S. population.