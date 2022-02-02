JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is advising the public to review their insurance policies and to consider the following tips this winter season.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

To reduce your risk of damage from winter weather, maintain your property before snow, ice, and freezing temperatures arrive. Snow and ice accumulation can make tree limbs snap off and fall onto houses or power lines. Heavy snow and ice can also cause unseen structural damage and even make your roof collapse.

Below freezing temperatures can cause pipes to freeze and break. Interior and exterior pipes, such as irrigation lines and garden hoses still attached to the home, are all at risk. In warmer areas, your interior pipes may not be well insulated and may not withstand rare below freezing temperatures.

WAYS TO PROTECT YOUR HOME

Look at the trees around your property and cut back branches or stems that are dead, dying, diseased, or broken. Clearing the debris from your gutters will help prevent ice dams by allowing meltwater to drain freely. Use a safe and secure ladder when removing leaves and debris from gutters or contact a professional to assist you.