JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the chance of severe weather in Mississippi on March 22, leaders with Mississippi Power are encouraging neighbors to be prepared before, during and after a storm.

Before:

Charge your cell phone before the storm — and anything else that needs to be charged.

Build an emergency kit, including enough food and water to last for at least 72 hours. Include any medications that might be needed.

Plan now for how you and other family members will contact each other if a storm hits.

Stock food, water and medication for family pets.

Include a battery operated radio, batteries and flashlights in your emergency kit.

Turn your air conditioning down to cool your house. If you keep the doors and windows closed after the storm you can keep your house relatively cool for about 48 hours after the storm.

Fill bathtubs and sinks with water for washing and flushing toilets.

Leave a porch light switched on so that utility crews will be able to determine immediately the success of specific repairs.

During:

Listen to the TV or radio for information.

Secure your home and bring outdoor objects indoors.

Avoid using the phone, except for serious emergencies.

If you are unable to evacuate during a storm:

Stay indoors and away from windows and glass doors.

Take refuge in a small interior room, closet or hallway on the lowest level.

Don’t be fooled if there is a lull. It could be the eye of the storm and winds could pick up again.

After:

If your power is off, turn off large appliances and air conditioners and wait 10 to 15 minutes after power has been restored before turning them back on.

Keep freezer doors closed and sealed. Well-filled freezers keep most foods frozen two to three days if the door is kept closed.

Continue listening to local news for the latest updates.

Stay alert for extended rainfall and subsequent flooding even after the hurricane or tropical storm has ended.

If evacuated, return home only when officials have said it is safe.

Drive only if necessary. Avoid downed lines, flooded roads and washed out bridges.

Keep away from loose or dangling power lines. Any power line could be ‘hot’, or energized. You can’t tell by just looking. Report them immediately to Mississippi Power at 800.532.1502.

Don’t attempt to repair the electrical system or pull tree limbs off lines. Let our trained work crews perform this potentially dangerous work.

