JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms can cause damage. Some of the damage from the storm is caused by hail, and it’s important to know how to stay safe.
The National Weather Service (NWS) offered the following safety tips:
- Be aware of bad weather. Listen for warnings on radio, TV, NOAA weather radio
- If planning on being outside, have a place to take shelter
- Stay away from windows
- Take cover immediately once hail fails
- Cars provide shelter up to golf ball size
- An awning, a gas station overhang and an overpass (away from traffic and not during a tornado)
- Canvas awnings and tents are not safe shelters
- Keep blankets in your car to protect yourself if the glass breaks