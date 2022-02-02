JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With cold temperatures on the way, CenterPoint Energy offers tips for customers to stay warm and safe during the winter weather conditions and encourages customers to have an emergency plan, particularly if they depend on natural gas to heat their homes.

According to officials, the company is offering these tips to ensure safety and adequate heating in the coming days:

Customers that use Natural Gas to warm their homes should:

Make sure your heating system is working properly.

Use space heaters safely.

Check your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms.

Immediately report a suspected natural gas leak.

To help with energy efficiency, CenterPoint Energy recommends the following tips for more efficient heating:

Set your thermostat no higher than 68 degrees. If possible, when home set it at 65 degrees and when away from home set it at 60 degrees.

Installing a programmable thermostat can help you automatically control your heat usage. Add on extra layers of clothing to keep warm.

Change filters monthly

Leaders of CenterPoint also encourage only running the washing machine, dish washer and gas dryer with full loads.

To keep cold hare outside and home more airtight: