PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – With the threat of severe weather into the overnight hours and on Wednesday, officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are encouraging Mississippians to take the storm threat seriously.

MEMA public information officer Allie Jasper said Mississippians could see tornadoes, hail and flash flooding on Wednesday, December 14.

“Go ahead and have your safe spot picked out. Prepare ahead of time for your kids, who may be in school or you may be in the office. Know where that safe spot is, as well. Just get prepared to react when that weather comes,” Jasper said.

MEMA officials said neighbors should have an emergency kit ready, which should include water, food, a flashlight, medications, a phone charger, and important documents.

Neighbors are also encouraged to have multiple ways to receive warnings about the storms, including wireless emergency alerts on their phones, a NOAA weather radio or weather apps.

