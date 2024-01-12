HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Parts of Mississippi were hit hard during Friday morning’s severe storms.

In Humphreys County, there were multiple power poles down and debris. There were also damaged buildings.

Workers at Catfish Producers, LLC, said their power went out during the storm, adding that they do not know when the power will be restored.

At Donahoo Fish Farms, one worker said he was inside the building when the roof was ripped off.

“I was in the back then when I walked from the back. Me and the other guy, we walked in the front to the back then to the front, and the whole roof blew off,” said Marcus Pittman, who works at the business.

