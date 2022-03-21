AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A storm system was predicted to bring strong tornadoes and large hail to parts of Texas on Monday, then move toward the Deep South, where forecasters warned a severe weather outbreak was possible Tuesday.

Parts of central and east Texas, especially the Austin and College Station areas, could see hurricane-force winds of 75 mph (120 kph) or greater, along with baseball-sized hail and several tornadoes on Monday, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said.

The rain was expected to bring relief to some areas of Texas hit by wildfires, but windy weather was expected to follow.

On Tuesday, areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama could see “a regional severe weather outbreak,” the Storm Prediction Center said. That area, including the cities of Baton Rouge and Jackson, Mississippi, could see strong tornadoes Tuesday, forecasters said.