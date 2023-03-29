SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippians continue to cleanup from the devastating tornadoes on March 24, the IRS has announced some relief for those who have been affected.

According to the IRS, the victims of the storms now have until July 31, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), individuals and households affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that reside or have a business in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey counties qualify for tax relief.

The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area.

The IRS encourages affected taxpayers to file for an extension electronically by April 18, 2023, if the taxpayer feels more time is needed to complete the tax return before the July 31, 2023, deadline. This can be done for free using IRS Free File. For details about this and other electronic options, visit IRS.gov/Extensions.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief. But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.