JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Mississippi taxpayers affected by recent natural disasters have more time to pay their taxes, according to the IRS.

The IRS will inform those over the mail of this in Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, and Tennessee taxpayers if they received a CP14 notice in late May or June. The notice told these taxpayers they had 21 days to pay their taxes. Instead, Mississippians affected have until July 31, 2023, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The tax relief also postpones different tax filing and payment deadlines originally set from March 24 to 25 in the Magnolia state.

The IRS also offered this extension to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency due to tornadoes and severe storms that occurred on March 24 and 25.

According to IRS commissioner Danny Werfel, the agency knows this discrepancy puzzled many taxpayers.

“This mailing reflects how we’re trying to be more taxpayer-focused given the additional resources that we’ve been given under the Inflation Reduction Act,” Werfel said.

A notice about the extended deadline, a CP14CL, will go to affected people in the states mentioned above over the next few weeks. It includes additional information to help them understand the disaster relief they’ve received.

“Since your address of record is located in a federally declared disaster area, the IRS has automatically granted you disaster relief,” the notice reads. “This gives you an extension of time to file your tax returns as well as make your tax payment listed on the CP14 Notices. You do not need to contact us to get this extra time to pay.”

The IRS has also updated the insert that will accompany upcoming CP14 balance-due notices to clarify that the payment date listed in the letter does not apply to those covered by a disaster declaration, and the disaster dates remain in effect. The plain language insert is in English and Spanish. It includes a unique QR code that takes people to the IRS.gov disaster page.