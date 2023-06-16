JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s Belhaven neighborhood was affected by the severe storms on Friday.

There were downed trees and powerlines in the neighborhood. Several customers did not have power.

The storm knocked down a powerline into a tree on Peachtree Street.

Not far away, similar destruction appeared close to Northside Drive.



Two trees fell close to a house off Hanging Moss Road around 6:00 a.m. on Friday. One tree blocked cars in the driveway, and the other obstructed part of the busy road.

Catrina White-Bryant, who rents the house, was shaken by the morning’s events. Despite the damage, White-Bryant, her husband, and her daughter remained uninjured. For that, the Jackson woman said she was grateful.

“I’m glad no one was hurt, and we all survived the storm,” White-Bryant said.

Damage from the storm aftermath Friday morning off of Hanging Moss Road in Jackson (Source: Garret Grove, WJTV)

Entergy Mississippi reported more than 25,000 power outages in Hinds County on Friday.