JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters helped save a neighbor after a tree fell on a home on Friday, June 16.

According to firefighters, the incident happened on Road of Remembrance at Galvez Street after the severe storms moved through the metro area.

Officials said the resident was pinned to the bed. Firefighters used tools to free the person.

Jackson firefighters helped save a neighbor after a tree fell on a home on Friday, June 16. (Courtesy: JFD)

Jackson firefighters helped save a neighbor after a tree fell on a home on Friday, June 16. (Courtesy: JFD)

According to officials, the resident did not have any serious injuries.