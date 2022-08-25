JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and other city leaders held a news conference on Thursday to provide updates on flooding in the city.

On Wednesday, the mayor declared a local emergency due the risk of flash flooding in Jackson.

The proclamation went into effect Wednesday, August 24 at 4:16 p.m. and will be in effect until the next regular meeting of the City Council or a special meeting legally called to review and approve or disapprove the need for continuing the local emergency.

On Thursday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced an increase in discharge from the Barnett Reservoir.

Officials said it’s likely discharge will be increased again in the next several days, which result in water in homes. By Tuesday, the Pearl River could go to 36 feet, which would be eight-feet above flood stage.

The National Weather Service (NWS) considers 36 feet to be a “major” flood level for this area of the Pearl River. It the river reaches 36 feet, this would tie for the eighth highest crest ever.

Neighbors in low-lying areas are advised to take precautions now. The high water event is expected to last seven to ten days.

Sandbags will be available for Jackson neighbors starting Thursday at 4225 Michael Avalon Street. If anyone needs help retrieving sandbags, the can contact the City of Jackson at 311.