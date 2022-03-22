JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, March 21, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency for the city ahead of the possible severe weather on Tuesday, March 22.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm could bring damaging winds, heavy rain and possible tornadoes.

According to the mayor, the city and Department of Public Works will monitor the weather, and work crews will remain on standby to provide necessary response efforts. Those include the possible closing of viaducts in areas prone to flooding, the distribution of sandbags and the opening of necessary emergency shelters.

Ahead of the weather, the city has closed all early childhood development and senior centers. Neighbors are encouraged to identify a safe spot in case of a tornado and prepare a disaster kit.

Sandbags can be picked up on Tuesday until 4:00 p.m. at the Maintenance Supply building, located at 4225-B Michael Avalon Street. If neighbors need further assistance, call 601-960-2395 or 601-960-1750.