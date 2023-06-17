A severe thunderstorm caused a tree to fall on a home on Daniel Circle in Jackson on Friday, June 16, 2023. (WJTV)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency after severe storm conditions early Friday morning caused damage in the capital city.

The storm knocked down trees and power lines, which affected many residents. The strong winds also caused significant damage to structures throughout the city, such as traffic signals and the Public Safety Communications and Information Building.

As a result, the mayor said the city will need additional assistance beyond its city personnel to remove trees and repair traffic signals and city facilities.

The emergency order is effective immediately and will be reviewed at the next regular scheduled meeting of the City Council.

As of Saturday afternoon, Entergy Mississippi reported 26,639 power outages in Hinds County.