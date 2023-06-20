JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders and officials with Entergy Mississippi said crews are still working to restore power in the capital city.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba asked for patience from residents while crews work to restore their power. He reminded neighbors that cooling centers and charging locations are open at several locations in the city.

In cooperation with Red Cross Mississippi, Word and Worship Church will continue to operate a 24-hour shelter.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said SNAP recipients, who experienced a power outage over six hours due to recent storms, can apply for SNAP replacement benefits.

Haley Fisackerly, president and CEO of Entergy Mississippi, said there were five storms to hit the state within a week. He said 34 counties in Entergy’s region were affected by power outages.

Statewide, Fisackerly said there were about 16,000 outages as of Tuesday, June 20. He said about 6,500 of those outages were in the City of Jackson.

Fisackerly expects the majority, if not all, of Jackson’s power outages to be restored by Wednesday evening (June 21).

To report outages to Entergy Mississippi, customers can call 1-800-9OUTAGE.