JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Jackson neighbors are still without power Saturday night after Friday morning’s severe storms.

Neighbors said having no power isn’t the only problem that they are dealing with.

“Then the City of Jackson decided to work on the water yesterday. We’re not able to have power and cut off the water as well, along with making it more dangerous just by opening a fire hydrant and just letting it run right up under down electrical wires. You know, just somebody in their infinite wisdom, decided that was a good idea,” said Keswic Farrar, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood.

Neighbors said they have called Entergy Mississippi multiple times about the power, but they do not know when power will be restored.

“If you got a customer call you multiple times over multiple days, do you think that we just have time to waste time calling you over and over again? Like all day long? We don’t have power. So you telling me I’m wasting my battery power to just call you just to talk to, you know? Like, it’s just absurd that we have to deal with these type of things, especially in this day and age,” said Farrar.

WJTV 12 News spoke with the communications manager with Entergy Mississippi. She said customers can check Entergy’s website for the outage map updates.