JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With an arctic cold front moving into Mississippi on Thursday, December 22, shelters in Jackson will open their doors to those in need.
The following shelters will be open during the overnight hours when temperatures are below freezing:
- Billy Brumfield Emergency Shelter for Men
- Matt’s House Emergency Shelter for Women & Women with Children
- Opportunity Center Day Shelter
- Gateway Rescue Mission
- Salvation Army
- Mississippi Housing Partnership
- REACH Jackson
- Shephard’s Gym
For those who would like to help those in need over the next few days, below is a list of needed items at Stewpot:
- Blankets
- Sleeping bags
- Jackets/coats
- Long Johns
- Handwarmers
- Socks
- Gloves
- Hats
- Lip balm
- T-shirts for layering
Volunteers can bring donations to the Stewpot office (open until Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.), the Stewpot Community Kitchen (12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday), or to another organization that serves people experiencing homelessness.