JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With an arctic cold front moving into Mississippi on Thursday, December 22, shelters in Jackson will open their doors to those in need.

The following shelters will be open during the overnight hours when temperatures are below freezing:

Billy Brumfield Emergency Shelter for Men

Matt’s House Emergency Shelter for Women & Women with Children

Opportunity Center Day Shelter

Gateway Rescue Mission

Salvation Army

Mississippi Housing Partnership

REACH Jackson

Shephard’s Gym

For those who would like to help those in need over the next few days, below is a list of needed items at Stewpot:

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Jackets/coats

Long Johns

Handwarmers

Socks

Gloves

Hats

Lip balm

T-shirts for layering

Volunteers can bring donations to the Stewpot office (open until Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.), the Stewpot Community Kitchen (12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday), or to another organization that serves people experiencing homelessness.