JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Starting Monday, March 27, the Jackson Water and Sewer Billing Administration (WSBA) will be closed until further notice.

The Metrocenter Mall was damaged during Sunday’s inclement weather, and the public entrances and the parking lot are unsafe due to shattered glass and other debris.

Water bills may be paid by phone or at any of the following locations:

Walmart – 2711 Greenway Drive (601-922-3406)

Food Depot – 3188 W. Northside Drive (601-321-0520)

Star Grocery – 1723 Bailey Ave. (601-352-3381)

Westside Texaco – 5211 Highway 80 W. (601-922-8337)

Food Depot – 2861 Terry Road (601-346-5170)

Blacks Mini Mart – 3407 W. Capitol St. (601-272-2502)

Star Zone – 311B West Northside Dr. (610-238-5102)

Walmart – 131 Handley Blvd. in Byram (769-237-0460)

Money Man Check Cashing – 4329 N. State St. (601-987-9985)

Mississippi Discount Drugs – 224 Clinton Blvd. in Clinton (601-924-5212)

Kroger – 4910 I-55 North (601-366-1141)

Discount Pawn Payment Center – 3770 Highway 80 West (601-923-8999)

Kroger – 6745 S. Siwell Rd. in Byram (601-863-2001)

Customers can pay by phone by calling 1-877-578-2490, or they can pay online.