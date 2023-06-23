JASPER COUNTY, Miss (WHLT) – Neighbors and volunteers in Louin are working to clean up the town after a tornado hit the community earlier this week.

Crews have been hard at work, trying to cleanup and salvage what they can.

Volunteers and nearby churches have been working to help neighbors in Louin, who were affected by the EF-3 tornado. On Friday, volunteers helped remove downed trees and clear debris from roads.

According to Jasper County Emergency Management, 59 homes were hit by the tornado. Fourteen of those homes were destroyed.

While some debris has been removed, twisted metal, broken bricks and shattered glass still remain.

Neighbors said it will take a while before their lives return to normal.

“I’ll be no fast process. With the trees and all the rubbish that crawled on the road and on to other people’s property, it’ll probably be two or three months before we get them back to normal around here,” said James Wilson, whose mother lost her home.

Jasper County officials said about 130 people were still displaced as of Friday, June 23.