JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews in Jones County are cleaning up from the storms that rolled through on Friday, June 16.

In Laurel, crews worked to remove trees that were toppled during the storm on 7th Street and Victoria Avenue.

Two large trees fell during the high winds and landed on top of powerlines. Crews are working to restore power to the city. One of the trees hit the corner of a home.

“We heard something. We looked out, and we saw the whole tree,” said one neighbor.

A severe storm caused damage in Laurel on Friday, June 16, 2023. (WJTV)

A severe storm caused damage in Moselle on Friday, June 16, 2023. (WJTV)

The Jones County EMA reported most of the damage is in south Jones County.

Mississippi Power reported there were 1,175 power outages in the county.