JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several reports of ping pong to golf ball sized hail came in from northern Rankin County early Tuesday morning. 12 News viewer Barin Foregger sent in this video of the loud hail falling outside of his home north of Brandon.

Ping pong ball size hail in Fannin. Credit: Brandi Gant

The National Weather Service in Jackson had a severe thunderstorm warning in effect at the time, saying that hail up to tennis ball size could be possible in parts of the area. Storm Team 12 was the first to give a heads up to Rankin County residents about the incoming storm and hail. View the full forecast here.