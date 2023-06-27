LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors in the Pine Belt continue to rally around the Louin community after the town was hit by an EF-3 tornado this month.

The Laurel Police Department is collecting donations for those who were affected by the storm. A tornado disaster relief drive will be held at the Walmart on Highway 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

While the department is asking for typical items, including water, food and hygiene products, they are also asking for items that will help provide shelter and comfort.

“If someone was going on a camping trip, what would you need? Because a lot of houses were lost, or a lot of people probably don’t want to leave their land and would like to just stay there. So, we’re asking for tents, sleeping bags. We’re asking for water jugs. We’re asking for lamps and lanterns and flashlights, coolers, extension cords. Because I’m sure some someone has a generator, so just some things that would help out if someone was actually going camping,” said Captain Shannon Caraway with the Laurel Police Department.

If you cannot make it to the relief drive, you can call the Laurel Police Department at 601-425-4711.