UPDATE:

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Flora Fire Department officials said crews responded to a barn fire on Thursday, February 17.

They said the fire was caused by a lightning strike. No one was inside the barn when the fire started.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson received a report about a house fire in Flora that was caused by a lightning strike.

The incident happened before 1:30 p.m. There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

The NWS also received reports of wind damage in Madison County. Trees were down on Loring Road, and power lines were down on Acy Minter Road.