HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lightning caused a house fire in northern Hinds County on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

The incident happened on Meadow Oaks Lane near Pocahontas around 6:30 p.m. Officials with the Pocahontas Volunteer Fire Department said the second floor and attic of the home caught on fire.

Hinds County EOC Director Joey Perkins said firefighters were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading downstairs.

“The fire department arrived, encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the second story from the attic area fire and did a great job put the fire out. It’s kind of hard to get to the way that the house was constructed, but damage to the second floor on the first floor still intact. No injuries,” said Perkins.

Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely.