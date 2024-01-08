JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Monday, January 8, some school districts announced early dismissals for students.
The following school districts will dismiss early:
- Lawrence County School District
- Monticello Elementary School, Rod Paige Middle School, New Hebron Attendance Center, and Topeka Tilton Attendance Center – Dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
- Lawrence County High School – Dismiss at 1:45 p.m.
- McComb School District
This list will be updated if other school districts decide to close or dismiss early.