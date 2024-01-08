JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Monday, January 8, some school districts announced early dismissals for students.

The following school districts will dismiss early:

Lawrence County School District Monticello Elementary School, Rod Paige Middle School, New Hebron Attendance Center, and Topeka Tilton Attendance Center – Dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Lawrence County High School – Dismiss at 1:45 p.m.

McComb School District Kennedy – 1:20 p.m. Otken – 1:30 p.m. Summit – 1:00 p.m. Higgins 1:30 p.m. Denman – 1:23 p.m. MHS 1:15 p.m. TAC – 1:15 p.m.



This list will be updated if other school districts decide to close or dismiss early.