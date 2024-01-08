JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Monday, January 8, some school districts announced early dismissals for students.

The following school districts will dismiss early:

  • Lawrence County School District
    • Monticello Elementary School, Rod Paige Middle School, New Hebron Attendance Center, and Topeka Tilton Attendance Center – Dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
    • Lawrence County High School – Dismiss at 1:45 p.m.
  • McComb School District
    • Kennedy – 1:20 p.m.
    • Otken – 1:30 p.m.
    • Summit – 1:00 p.m.
    • Higgins 1:30 p.m.
    • Denman – 1:23 p.m.
    • MHS 1:15 p.m.
    • TAC – 1:15 p.m.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.

This list will be updated if other school districts decide to close or dismiss early.