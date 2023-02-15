JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts announced early dismissals for Thursday, February 16.

The following school districts will be dismiss early:

Covington County School District 12:00 p.m. – Collins Elementary 12:15 p.m. – Carver Middle, Hopewell Elementary, Mt. Olive Schools, and Seminary Schools 12:30 p.m. – Collins High School



Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.

This list will be updated if other school districts decide to close or dismiss early.