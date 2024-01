JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Friday, January 12, some school districts announced closures or a switch to a virtual schedule.

The following school districts will be closed or have moved to virtual learning:

Hinds County School District – Virtual Schedule

Vicksburg Warren School District – Closed

This list will be updated if other school districts decide to close.