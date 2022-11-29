JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, November 29.
The following school districts will be closed:
- Vicksburg Warren School District
The following school districts will dismiss early:
- Adams County Christian School
- Preschool at 11:30 a.m.
- Elementary at 11:45 a.m.
- High school at 12:00 p.m.
- ADHIAMBO School – Dismissal at 12:00 p.m.
- Canton Public School District – Dismissal at 12:00 p.m.
- Clinton Public School District
- Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside at 12:00 p.m.
- Clinton Success Center at 12:30 p.m.
- Lovett, Clinton Junior High School at 12:45 p.m.
- Sumner Hill, Clinton High School at 1:30 p.m.
- Copiah County School District – Dismissal at 1:00 p.m.
- Covington County Schools – Dismissal at 12:15 p.m.
- Discovery Christian School
- Elementary at 1:00 p.m.
- Secondary at 1:30 p.m.
- Hinds County School District
- Byram Middle, Raymond High, Terry High and RESTART at 11:45 a.m.
- Gary Road Elementary, Gary Road Intermediate, Bolton/Edwards Elementary/Middle, Utica Elementary/Middle, Carver Middle and Raymond Elementary at 1:15 p.m.
- Laurel School District
- Oak Park and Mason at 11:45 a.m.
- Laurel Magnet and Laurel Upper at 12:15 p.m.
- Laurel Middle at 12:45 p.m.
- Laurel High and LEC at 1:20 p.m.
- Lawrence County School District – Dismissal at 12:00 p.m.
- Madison County School District
- Preschool at 10:00 a.m.
- Elementary schools at 11:30 a.m.
- Middle schools at 12:15 p.m.
- Rosa Scott School at 12:20 p.m.
- High schools at 12:30 p.m.
- Mississippi Achievement School District – Dismissal at 12:00 p.m.
- Natchez Adams School District
- Elementary schools at 11:30 a.m.
- Middle and high schools at 12:00 p.m.
- Pearl Public School District
- Elementary schools at 1:00 p.m.
- Secondary schools at 2:00 p.m.
- Rankin County School District – All schools will dismiss one hour earlier than normal
- Vicksburg Catholic School – Dismiss at 10:45 a.m.
Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast throughout the day.
This list will be updated if other school districts decide to dismiss early.