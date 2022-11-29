JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, November 29.

The following school districts will be closed:

Vicksburg Warren School District

The following school districts will dismiss early:

Adams County Christian School Preschool at 11:30 a.m. Elementary at 11:45 a.m. High school at 12:00 p.m.

ADHIAMBO School – Dismissal at 12:00 p.m.

Canton Public School District – Dismissal at 12:00 p.m.

Clinton Public School District Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside at 12:00 p.m. Clinton Success Center at 12:30 p.m. Lovett, Clinton Junior High School at 12:45 p.m. Sumner Hill, Clinton High School at 1:30 p.m.

Copiah County School District – Dismissal at 1:00 p.m.

Covington County Schools – Dismissal at 12:15 p.m.

Discovery Christian School Elementary at 1:00 p.m. Secondary at 1:30 p.m.

Hinds County School District Byram Middle, Raymond High, Terry High and RESTART at 11:45 a.m. Gary Road Elementary, Gary Road Intermediate, Bolton/Edwards Elementary/Middle, Utica Elementary/Middle, Carver Middle and Raymond Elementary at 1:15 p.m.

Laurel School District Oak Park and Mason at 11:45 a.m. Laurel Magnet and Laurel Upper at 12:15 p.m. Laurel Middle at 12:45 p.m. Laurel High and LEC at 1:20 p.m.

Lawrence County School District – Dismissal at 12:00 p.m.

Madison County School District Preschool at 10:00 a.m. Elementary schools at 11:30 a.m. Middle schools at 12:15 p.m. Rosa Scott School at 12:20 p.m. High schools at 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi Achievement School District – Dismissal at 12:00 p.m.

Natchez Adams School District Elementary schools at 11:30 a.m. Middle and high schools at 12:00 p.m.

Pearl Public School District Elementary schools at 1:00 p.m. Secondary schools at 2:00 p.m.

Rankin County School District – All schools will dismiss one hour earlier than normal

Vicksburg Catholic School – Dismiss at 10:45 a.m.

This list will be updated if other school districts decide to dismiss early.