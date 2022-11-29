JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, November 29.

The following school districts will be closed:

  • Vicksburg Warren School District

The following school districts will dismiss early:

  • Adams County Christian School
    • Preschool at 11:30 a.m.
    • Elementary at 11:45 a.m.
    • High school at 12:00 p.m.
  • ADHIAMBO School – Dismissal at 12:00 p.m.
  • Canton Public School District – Dismissal at 12:00 p.m.
  • Clinton Public School District
    • Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside at 12:00 p.m.
    • Clinton Success Center at 12:30 p.m.
    • Lovett, Clinton Junior High School at 12:45 p.m.
    • Sumner Hill, Clinton High School at 1:30 p.m.
  • Copiah County School District – Dismissal at 1:00 p.m.
  • Covington County Schools – Dismissal at 12:15 p.m.
  • Discovery Christian School
    • Elementary at 1:00 p.m.
    • Secondary at 1:30 p.m.
  • Hinds County School District
    • Byram Middle, Raymond High, Terry High and RESTART at 11:45 a.m.
    • Gary Road Elementary, Gary Road Intermediate, Bolton/Edwards Elementary/Middle, Utica Elementary/Middle, Carver Middle and Raymond Elementary at 1:15 p.m.
  • Laurel School District
    • Oak Park and Mason at 11:45 a.m.
    • Laurel Magnet and Laurel Upper at 12:15 p.m.
    • Laurel Middle at 12:45 p.m.
    • Laurel High and LEC at 1:20 p.m.
  • Lawrence County School District – Dismissal at 12:00 p.m.
  • Madison County School District
    • Preschool at 10:00 a.m.
    • Elementary schools at 11:30 a.m.
    • Middle schools at 12:15 p.m.
    • Rosa Scott School at 12:20 p.m.
    • High schools at 12:30 p.m.
  • Mississippi Achievement School District – Dismissal at 12:00 p.m.
  • Natchez Adams School District
    • Elementary schools at 11:30 a.m.
    • Middle and high schools at 12:00 p.m.
  • Pearl Public School District
    • Elementary schools at 1:00 p.m.  
    • Secondary schools at 2:00 p.m. 
  • Rankin County School District – All schools will dismiss one hour earlier than normal
  • Vicksburg Catholic School – Dismiss at 10:45 a.m.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast throughout the day.

This list will be updated if other school districts decide to dismiss early.