LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Thursday, February 17, some schools will release students early.

Central Mississippi:

  • Smith County Schools – 12:00 p.m.

Pine Belt:

  • Laurel School District
    • Oak Park Elementary – 11:30 a.m.
    • Mason Elementary – 11:30 a.m.
    • Laurel Magnet School of the Arts – 12:00 p.m.
    • Laurel Upper Elementary – 12:00 p.m.
    • Laurel Middle School – 12:30 p.m.
    • Laurel High School – 12:45 p.m.
    • Laurel Education Center – 12:45 p.m.

