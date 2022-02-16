LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Thursday, February 17, some schools will release students early.
Central Mississippi:
- Smith County Schools – 12:00 p.m.
Pine Belt:
- Laurel School District
- Oak Park Elementary – 11:30 a.m.
- Mason Elementary – 11:30 a.m.
- Laurel Magnet School of the Arts – 12:00 p.m.
- Laurel Upper Elementary – 12:00 p.m.
- Laurel Middle School – 12:30 p.m.
- Laurel High School – 12:45 p.m.
- Laurel Education Center – 12:45 p.m.
