LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Thursday, February 17, some schools will release students early.

Central Mississippi:

Smith County Schools – 12:00 p.m.

Pine Belt:

Laurel School District Oak Park Elementary – 11:30 a.m. Mason Elementary – 11:30 a.m. Laurel Magnet School of the Arts – 12:00 p.m. Laurel Upper Elementary – 12:00 p.m. Laurel Middle School – 12:30 p.m. Laurel High School – 12:45 p.m. Laurel Education Center – 12:45 p.m.



