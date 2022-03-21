JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday, March 22, some schools will release students early.

Central Mississippi:

East Central Community College – Classes will switch to virtual learning and all offices will close beginning at 12:00 p.m. on March 22

Lawrence County School District – Schools will have virtual learning on March 22

Smith County School District – All schools will be closed for March 22

Pine Belt:

Covington County School District – All schools will be closed for March 22

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.