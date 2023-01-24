JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday, January 24, emergency officials and cities in Mississippi are preparing for the storms.

The following storm shelters and safe rooms will be open:

Copiah County Emergency Management Agency – 1060 Epps Lane in Hazlehurst (Opens at 4:30 p.m.)

Forrest County 361 Safe Room – 946 Sullivan Dr. in Hattiesburg (Opens at 9:00 p.m.)

The list will be updated if more shelters and safe rooms decide to open.