JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, April 13, officials are preparing for the storms.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the following shelters are expected to be open:

Copiah County: Joe L Johnson Saferoom, 1060 Epps Lane, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 OPEN

Desoto County: Community Safe Room, 7312 Highway 51 OPEN

Forrest County: Forrest County Saferoom, 946 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg, MS Opening at 5:00 p.m.

Rankin County: Rankin County Saferoom, 651 Marquette Road, Brandon, MS OPEN



