JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the possibility of severe weather on Thursday, February 17, officials are preparing for the storms.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) officials said some shelters have opened.

Copiah County – Joe L Johnson Safe Room – 1060 Epps Lane, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 – Opening at 9:00 a.m. Feb. 17, 2022

