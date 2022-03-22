JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday, March 22, officials are preparing for the storms.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the following shelters are expected to be open:

City of Byram, MS Official Municipal Site – Safe Room at the Fire Dept. 200 Byram Parkway. Masks will be required.

Copiah County Safe Room – 1060 Epps Lane, Hazlehurst, MS 39083

Forrest County Safe Room – 946 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg

Lamar County Safe Room – 105 Central Industrial Road, Purvis

Jones County Safe Room – 1425 Ellisville Blvd, Laurel

Adams County Safe Room – 323 Liberty Rd, Natchez, MS 39120

Rankin County Safe Room – 651 Marquette Road, Brandon, MS 39042

Claiborne County Safe Room – 323 Liberty Rd, Natchez, MS 39120

Oktibbeha County Safe Room – 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

Pearl River County Safe Room – 124 Rodeo Street, Rodeo. Will open at noon.

Pike County Safe Room – 2017 Quinliven Rd, Magnolia, MS 39652

Lincoln County Safe Room – Brookhaven Building 1154 Beltline Dr. Brookhaven, MS 39601

Neighbors are encouraged to bring snacks, water and games. To view the statewide shelter/safe room map click here.