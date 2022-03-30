JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, March 30, officials are preparing for the storms.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the following shelters are expected to be open:

Adams County Safe Room – 132 Liberty Road, Natchez, MS – Open

Joe L Johnson Safe Room – 1060 Epps Lane, Hazlehurst, MS – Opening, March 30, 2022 – 9 a.m.

Desoto County Safe Room – 7312 Highway 51 N, Southaven, MS – Opening March 30, 2022 – Noon

Forrest County 361 Shelter – 946 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg – Opening March 30, 2022 – 1 p.m.

Hancock County Emergency Operations Center – 18333 Hwy 603, Kiln – Opening March 30, 2022 – 4 p.m.

Leetown Shelter – 28290 Leetown Road, Leetown – Opening March 30, 2022 – 4 p.m.

Lamar County Shelter – 105 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS – Opening March 30, 2022 – 2 p.m

Brookhaven Building – 1154 Beltline Dr. in Brookhaven – Opening March 30, 2022 – 12 p.m.

Smithville High School – 60017, Highway 23, Smithville, MS – Open

Monroe County Learning Center – 52251, Highway 25, Amory – Open

Concord Ball Field – 1531 Concord Avenue, Amory – Open

Pearl River County Safe Room Carriere – 7407 Highway 11, Carriere, MS 39426 – Opening March 30, 2022 – 4 p.m.

Pearl River County Safe Room Picayune – 501 Laurel St, Picayune, MS 39466 – Opening March 30, 2022 – 4 p.m.

Pearl River County Safe Room Poplarville – 124 Rodeo St, Poplarville, MS 39470 – Open

Rankin County Safe Room – 651 Marquette Road, Brandon, MS 39042 – Standby

Tate County Safe Room – 301 Marvin Street, Senatobia, MS – Opening March 30, 2022 – 1 p.m.

East Webster High School – 195 Old Cumberland Road, Maben, MS – Open

