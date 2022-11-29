JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday, November 29, officials are preparing for the storms.

Here are the shelters that have opened:

Adams County: 323 Liberty Rd, Natchez, MS 39120

Canton Multipurpose Complex: 501 Soldiers Colony Rd, Canton, MS 39046

Claiborne County: 13004 Highway 18, Hermanville, MS 39086

Copiah County: Joe L Johnson Saferoom; 1060 Epps Lane, Hazlehurst, MS 39083

Lamar County: Lamar County Shelter; 105 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS 39475 – Opens at 4:00 p.m.

Pearl River County: Pearl River County Safe Room-Poplarville; 124 Rodeo St, Poplarville, MS 39470

Rankin County: 651 Marquette Road, Brandon, MS 39042

This list will be updated if other shelters open.