JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Monday, January 8, some storm shelters will open.

Pearl River County – Open at 4:00 p.m. Poplarville Community Saferoom – 124 Rodeo Street, Poplarville, MS 39470 Carriere Community Saferoom – 7431 Highway 11, Carriere, MS 39426 Picayune Community Saferoom – 501 Laurel Street, Picayune, MS 39466

Forrest County 361 Saferoom – Will open once a tornado watch has been issued. Will remain open until threat is over. Forest County Saferoom – 946 Sullivan Dr., Hattiesburg, MS



Sandbags will be available at the following Forest County locations:

Hattiesburg Fire Station #1 810 Main St in Hattiesburg

Forrest County EOC 4080 US Hwy 11 in Hattiesburg

Petal Fire Station # 1 101 Fairchild Drive in Petal

