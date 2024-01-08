JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Monday, January 8, some storm shelters will open.

  • Pearl River County – Open at 4:00 p.m.
    • Poplarville Community Saferoom – 124 Rodeo Street, Poplarville, MS 39470
    • Carriere Community Saferoom – 7431 Highway 11, Carriere, MS 39426
    • Picayune Community Saferoom – 501 Laurel Street, Picayune, MS 39466
  • Forrest County 361 Saferoom – Will open once a tornado watch has been issued. Will remain open until threat is over.
    •  Forest County Saferoom – 946 Sullivan Dr., Hattiesburg, MS

Sandbags will be available at the following Forest County locations:

  • Hattiesburg Fire Station #1 810 Main St in Hattiesburg
  • Forrest County EOC 4080 US Hwy 11 in Hattiesburg
  • Petal Fire Station # 1 101 Fairchild Drive in Petal

