UPDATE:

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The family of Jesse Earl Barlow said he is safe and at his brother’s home.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jasper County community is cleaning up after a deadly tornado caused destruction in the town of Louin.

Some families are without power, water and a place to call home after an EF-3 tornado hit the county earlier this week. Crews in Louin are working to restore power to the area.

One resident said they’ve been working to locate a man, who appears to be missing following Sunday’s storms.

“We are looking for a very close friend of mine. His name is Jesse Earl Barlow. My heart just is… You guys don’t really know how I feel as a as a person, as a minister, and as a participant in this community’s activities. It is so hard, and it’s only by the grace of our creator that I’m able to sustain,” said Marcus Quince, who lives in Louin.

Quince said he’s thankful to still be here and that the community is in need of prayers.

The Jasper County Community Center (124 Edmund King Drive, Bay Springs, MS) is open to assist affected residents. Supplies to help those affected by the storms can be dropped off at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. The following items will be accepted:

Water

Personal hygiene items

Snacks (individually wrapped)

Garbage bags

Plastic storage tubs